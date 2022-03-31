Hunter Greene named to Cincinnati Reds’ starting rotation 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Santa Clarita Valley native and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) standout Hunter Greene has been named a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds manager David Bell made the announcement Tuesday that Greene would be the third starter for Cincinnati.

Greene, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, will have a tough first assignment in the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

David Bell announced the rotation to begin the season:



Opening Day Thursday (April 7) in Atlanta – RHP Tyler Mahle

Friday – LHP Reiver Sanmartin

Saturday – RHP Vladimir Gutierrez

Sunday – RHP Hunter Greene



Mahle will also start the Reds’ home opener vs. Cleveland. — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) March 30, 2022

The SCV native struck out 139 batters in 21 starts in the minors last year.

Fellow Los Angeles natives Tyler Mahle and Mike Moustakas will also be on the opening day roster.

Mahle will be the opening day starter for the Reds.

Greene, who grew up in Stevenson Ranch, became a major league prospect while playing for Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, where he started throwing over 100 mph.