Mary Leao-Martin | Angel of Kindness Dashes to Gas Cap

On March 14, I was stopped at the light signal on Magic Mountain Parkway at the intersection of McBean Parkway. While waiting for the light to turn green, I witnessed a young lady exit from the passenger side of a vehicle stopped in the left turn lane. She proceeded to run across two lanes of traffic, tapped on a van’s window and pointed to the rear of the van. She then proceeded to put the gas cap back in place, close the gas cap door, tapped on driver’s window again, gave a high sign and returned to the car she had exited from. Fortunately, the light remained red long enough to allow this angel to complete her task of kindness.

I was so grateful to have been there as a witness. This young lady made my day.

Mary Leao-Martin

Canyon Country