Prep softball roundup 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Foothill League softball is heating up after some interesting week two scores. It is still much too early to declare anyone a clear favorite but some teams are consistently putting up crazy numbers.

Here are some headlines of week two in the Foothill League:

Red hot Saugus wins sixth in a row

The Centurions are on a roll as of late. Only one of their games has ended with less than a five-run lead. Saugus’ most recent victims have been Hart and Golden Valley. Saugus beat Hart 10-8 thanks to two separate two-home run days from Alyssa Ramirez and Madison Campeau. The team’s bats stayed hot in their 19-4 thrashing of the Grizzlies later in the week.

Saugus is narrowly leading the pack and will have a tough three-game homestand on consecutive days this week. On Tuesday the Centurions will host Granada before their rematch with Valencia on Wednesday. Then on Thursday the team hosts Castaic.

“We are playing as a team and girls are having fun,” said Saugus head coach Amanda Clark. “We hope to continue our winning streak this week and we know Valencia will be coming for us for payback.”

Jessica Carr dominates in 5-1 win over Golden Valley

Freshman pitcher Jessica Carr is getting plenty of playing time this season. The freshman is quickly turning into a veteran and it showed in her 16-strikeout performance against the Grizzlies. Carr is also integral on offense and is hitting well this season along with Phoenix Pair, Danielle Rodriguez and her sister Samantha Carr.

Valencia hammers West Ranch 17-3

The Vikings had an early stutter in their season, dropping four in a row, mainly in a tournament in Bullhead City, Arizona. Valencia has picked up the pieces and now flipped the switch, winning their last four games. Head coach Donna Lee’s squad beat up on a very high-scoring and good-hitting West Ranch Wildcats team, mercying them in five innings.

The Vikings also put Canyon away early, winning their Thursday matchup 11-0. Valencia will host a struggling Golden Valley team on Tuesday before they get their chance to avenge their only league loss so far this year. The Vikings will look to even their season series on Wednesday against Saugus.

Hart pounds Castaic 13-0

After a tough loss on Tuesday to Saugus, Hart returned home to host Castaic. The first-year varsity Coyotes program was still looking for its first-ever win and the Indians kept it that way. Hart’s Tenley Sweet had her third straight game with a home run against Castaic while teammates Kate Penberthy and Alexis Lopez finished with three-hit days.

The Indians have plenty of hitters up and down the order and will look to bounce back this week with games against West Ranch and Canyon.

Softball Schedule

Tuesday, March 22

West Ranch @ Hart at 3 p.m.

Golden Valley @ Valencia at 3:15 p.m.

Canyon @ Castaic at 3:15 p.m.

Granada Hills Charter @ Saugus at 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Valencia @ Saugus at 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

Hart @ Canyon at 3 p.m.

West Ranch @ Golden Valley at 3:15 p.m.

Castaic @ Saugus at 3:15 p.m.