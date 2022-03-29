Saugus buries Oak Park 16-5 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

No. 2 Saugus (8-2, 4-0) boys’ lacrosse crushed the visiting Oak Park Eagles (4-5) in their non-league Friday matchup.

The Centurions were led by Charlie Bland and Tommy Forrand with three goals apiece. Saugus would get scoring from all over the roster as nine different players would score in the blowout.

The Centurions had total control of the possession game, forcing countless Eagles’ turnovers through stifling defense. Saugus’ defense stripped Oak Park’s ball carriers, picked off passes and clogged everything in the middle.

Centurion midfielder Ryan Maycott was a huge part of the domination, convincingly winning nearly all his faceoffs and working the ball down field.

Saugus got going quickly, going up 2-0 in just over two minutes into the game. The team never let up, allowing Oak Park to get nothing serious going on offense.

Centurions’ attacker Kyle Emmons scored his first goal of the night to go up 4-0 in the first quarter. The Eagles managed to score a quick two goals, cutting the lead to two goals but Emmonds ended their momentum in less than 15 seconds with his second of the day.

Kyle Emmons (7), left, of Saugus carries the ball behind the net against Oak Park High defender Nathaniel Bjerkaas (7) at Saugus High on Friday, 032522. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus took the same recipe for success into the second quarter, leading to seven more goals before the half.

Senior Connor Levine scored both of his goals for the night in the opening three minutes of the quarter.

“We put a lot of trust in each other,” said Levine. “We put trust in each other to make good dodges, good passes and make good decisions with the ball on offense.”

Maycott then won the ensuing faceoff and decided to take this one himself. Maycott charged with the ball and got his second goal of the day less than 10 seconds after Levine’s.

Charles Bland (1) of Saugus shoots against Oak Park High at Saugus High on Friday, 032522. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The energy is high and the team is playing well together,” said Viola. “We’re just having fun. It’s been an awesome season so far.”

Oak Park netted two in the opening quarter but would only register one goal in each of the following quarters.

The Eagles were led by Benen Powers who got the hat trick for Oak Park.

Both teams came out fighting in the third quarter, with the Eagles fighting to get back into the game. After a flurry of goals in the first half, the first goal of the second half would take nearly seven minutes into the third quarter. Bland capped off a long possession with his third goal of the night.

Saugus’ defense stood tall throughout the second half and awarded Oak Park nothing easy.

Ryan Maycott (17) of Saugus steals the ball and runs towards the goal against Oak Park High defenders at Saugus High on Friday, 032522. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We have high intensity out there, high motivation,” said Maycott. “Like Connor Levine said, we have trust in each other.”

Saugus has now won three straight and will have a week off before a home non-league matchup with Mira Costa. The Centurions will host the Mustangs Friday at 4 p.m.

“I want to see this intensity keep up,” said Maycott. “We’re doing really good with that. We still got a couple more strong games left.”