Three girls make All-CIF Southern Section hoops teams 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

After a very long season of girls’ basketball in the SCV with multiple teams going deep into playoffs and state tournaments, the season has ended.

Three SCV girls were honored with All-CIF Southern Section selections

Kelly Lotz – Senior, Trinity Classical Academy, All-CIF Southern Section 3A

Lotz has had an illustrious basketball career including a 5AA state championship, 5AA Southern Section Player of the Year, three Heritage League titles and now another All-CIF selection before the senior heads to The Master’s University.

The guard’s quick and aggressive play has given defenses headaches the last three years but it will now be opposing NAIA teams’ problem.



Aaliyah Garcia – Junior, Canyon, All-CIF Southern Section 3AA

Canyon’s Aaliyah Garcia, 2, prepares to shoot free throws during a game earlier this season, 012722. . Chris Torres/The Signal

Garcia has been the catalyst all season for the Foothill League champs. The junior led the team in points and assists but her playoff run was cut short in the third round of the Division 3AA playoffs.

Garcia has made a name for herself, being named Co-League Player of the Year as a result. The point guard will have one more season with the bulk of her team returning for a shot at winning another Foothill League title.

Laney Grider – Junior, Hart, All-CIF Southern Section 3AA

Hart’s Laney Grider, 4, surveys the court in a game earlier this season. 012722. Chris Torres/The Signal

The junior Grider helped lead her team through a fantastic season, which unfortunately ended in the Southern Section 3AA semifinals. Her shooting was a big part of Hart’s offense and head coach Jerry Mike will have one more shot with Grider to dethrone Canyon.

Grider led her team in assists and steals as well as being second in scoring to the other Co-Player of the Year Kayla Hourigan. The team will lose some key seniors but Mike’s team still looks to show its depth come fall.