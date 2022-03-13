Traditional Irish Favorites

We get it, Ireland — Guinness and potatoes right? Well, not quite. The Irish do love a good helping of potatoes added to any dish, but traditional Irish food is all about comfort. OK, the comfort — and the cabbage. And we like comfort food a lot. Simple, satisfying and easy to make, we’re not sure why corned beef and cabbage is relegated to one day a year here in the US. The word corn simply is derived from an old Anglo-Saxon word for curing. At a time without refrigeration, meat would be cured using salt broken up into lard crystals known then as corns, hence corned beef!

Corned beef is technically just referencing a type of preparation that could be applied to a number of cuts of beef that benefit from long cook times such as short ribs or ox tails, but the cut that provides the perfect balance of rich flavor from fat and tender lean meat is brisket. The brisket is large and made up of many components but the largest, and usually easiest to find, is the flat cut. It is tender and great for slicing which makes it a perfect candidate for corned beef.

Cured brisket can be cooked in many ways (one of our favorites is smoking). However, boiling is the easiest method that won’t skimp on flavor. This classic boiled version is relatively low maintenance, just make sure to keep your corned beef fully submerged in liquid for the entire cook time. You can keep a small pot or kettle of boiling water on another burner for adding water to avoid disrupting the boiling process.

Also we know cabbage can get a bad wrap for its slimy texture and slight smell. But these things only really occur if you boil the cabbage with the beef the whole cook time. Adding the cabbage just 5 minutes before serving will help to keep the bright flavor of the cabbage as well as some of its crispy texture.

And if you’ve got leftovers … it’s gotta be a loaded reuben sandwich. Or you can store it in an airtight container and store in the fridge for 5 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. (Delish)

Corned Beef and Cabbage

YIELDS 6 SERVINGS PREP TIME 10 MINS TOTAL TIME 3 HOURS 45 MINS

INGREDIENTS

3 lb. corned beef brisket with spice packet 2 bay leaves 4 sprigs thyme 1/2 lb. baby potatoes, quartered 4 medium carrots, cut into quarteres

1 small head green cabbage, cut into wedges

DIRECTIONS

Place brisket in a large Dutch oven and cover with water. Add spice packet, bay leaves, and thyme and place on medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook until tender, checking every 30 minutes and adding water if needed, until beef is tender, about 3 hours. Add potatoes and carrots and bring back up to a boil. Cook for 15 minutes, then add cabbage and boil 5 minutes more. Remove meat and drain vegetables. Let meat rest 10 minutes before slicing. (Delish) 

Bacon Cheddar Beer Bread

By LENA ABRAHAM

This Is The ULTIMATE Beer Bread. Beer bread is great and all but this one stuffed with bacon, cheddar, jalapeños and cream cheese is really something extra special!

YIELDS 6 – 8 SERVINGS PREP TIME 0 HOURS 15 MINS

TOTAL TIME 1 HOUR 25 MINS

INGREDIENTS

3 c. flour 3 tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. granulated sugar 1 tsp. garlic powder 1/2 tsp. paprika 1 c. beer 1 large egg 6 oz. cream cheese, softened 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, some reserved for topping 3 jalapeños, chopped, seeds removed if desired, some rounds reserved for topping 1 c. shredded cheddar, plus more for top kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, garlic powder, paprika, beer and egg. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños and cheddar. Season with salt and pepper and stir together until completely combined. Fold cream cheese mixture into dough until just combined. Do not over mix. Pour dough into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle the top with reserved cheddar, bacon and jalapeños. Bake 1 hour. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.(Delsih)