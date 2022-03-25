Valencia boys’ golf wins league opener  

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Vikings boys’ golf won a tightly contested league opener at the Oaks Club with 400 strokes.

Valencia just squeaked by Hart with 404 and West Ranch with 407. Valencia was led Tuesday by Ethan Cho, Taylor Cotti and Jack Wilson, who all finished with a 78.

Hart and West Ranch had the openers’ co-medalists in Kai Miyata (Hart) and Andrew Tuazon (West Ranch), who each finished a match-low of 74 (+2).

“Having Andrew come in and shoot the 74, I tip my hat to him,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Holen. “He continues to play well and improve.”

Holen thinks he has a great core that will help develop the lower-level players, ensuring a bright future for West Ranch golf.

On the Valencia underclassmen side, Cotti and Cho are both sophomores with some impressive scores along with the junior Wilson, who hit three birdies.

“The most pleasant surprise thus far has been Taylor Cotti,” said Valencia head coach Robert Waters. “He’s a sophomore and this is his first year on the team. Big hitter with lots of talent and athletic ability. He has a very high ceiling.”

Saugus’ Brady Kline had the third-best day on the course with a 77.

Only Valencia and West Ranch would finish with three players under 80 strokes, showcasing some solid golf in the Foothill League opener.

“Our scoring average overall has been improving as the season has progressed,” said Waters. “Our team goal is to be peaking toward the end of April and into the post-season. We definitely need to continue to improve our course management and putting.”

Valencia will be back on the grass Thursday in a non-league match with Calabasas at the Calabasas Country Club. Foothill League boys’ golf will face off again Tuesday, April 12, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.