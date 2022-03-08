Valencia softball welcomes Castaic to the Foothill League in 18-0 thrashing 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

The Valencia Vikings’ offense demolished just about everything thrown over the plate en route to a five-inning mercy win over Castaic softball in the school’s first varsity league outing.

The Coyotes (0-2, 0-1) could not catch any breaks and would get few chances with reigning Foothill League pitcher of the year Casey Edwards getting the start for Valencia.

Valencia (6-3-1, 1-0) tore it up from the beginning and would get through the batting order in the first inning with just one out. Hit after hit with a handful of Castaic errors gifted Valencia a 10-0 lead in the top of the first.

Vikings’ catcher Addie Snyder led the way for Valencia, batting 4-4 and reaching base five times. Four other Vikings registered two hits and every starter got on base.

“We’re off to a really good start as of now,” said Snyder. “We still have a lot more games to go.”

Castaic ace Savannah Lopata struggled to get going and got little help from her defense.

The Coyotes couldn’t get into any rhythm against Edwards and with her lead more than safe, she was pulled after just two innings. The ace finished with four strikeouts and one hit through two innings.

Valencia got going again in the third inning with their top of the order already up for the third time. The team scored off a huge triple from second baseman Maia Paragas. Paragas finished 2-4.

Castaic wasn’t through the order yet when relief pitcher Maggie Mrowca entered the game. The sophomore would also only throw two innings and finished with two strikeouts and one hit.

“Opening up with a new school, it didn’t make a difference who we were going to open with,” said Valencia head coach Donna Lee. “We just needed to make sure we hit the ball, have some solid at bats and play some quality defense.”

Bella Daye would get Castaic’s first varsity league hit in her first inning at bat, but was left stranded. Daye ended her day 1-2 with a strikeout.

Senior Maya St. John had the last big hit for Valencia with a two-RBI triple in the fifth inning to bump the lead to 17.

“We knew Valencia was going to beat us,” said Castaic head coach Jay Creps. “We knew it coming in.”

Valencia has not lost a league game since 2016 and is now right on track for another perfect season.

Both teams will play again against different teams Tuesday as Monday’s game was rescheduled from last week.

“We need to work on our middle infield,” said Creps. “We need to work and we plan on winning tomorrow.”

Castaic will now head to Golden Valley to face the Grizzlies while Valencia returns home to host Saugus. Both games are slated for 3:15 p.m.