I’d just like to take a moment to offer perspective on increased gasoline prices. Yes it’s painful. Yes it hurts.

If the flow of oil from Russia is halted as a way to stop the brutal attacks in Ukraine, I will gladly consider paying more at the pump. I feels it’s my small contribution in helping the people of Ukraine. I do so with the hope and prayer that the brutal attack on the Ukrainian people stop.

Wanda Tuttle

Castaic