Gregory Whitney | Drugs Become Terrorist Weapons

Recently the Florida attorney general and others alerted the public to a new street drug 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Street name “ISO,” the synthetic opioid isotonitazene is highly toxic, apparently with a lethal dosage in the microgram range, from powder inhalation or merely skin contact, making ISO a deadly threat to not only recreational drug and fake prescription pill consumers but also first responders, medical personnel and law enforcement.

Manufactured in China and shipped to Mexico for distribution in the U.S., the general public is vulnerable to accidental dispersion anywhere along the supply chain.

I believe ISO’s toxicity level requires the chemical and new related synthetic opioids to be treated as chemical warfare… terrorist weapons.

Organizations responsible for ISO should be attacked as terrorist organizations by the U.S. government with the full force of the U.S. military.

Mexico has neither the will nor the military capability to defeat cartels on their soil.

U.S. customs currently has neither the laws nor the test kits to detect and seize ISO.

The new synthetic opioids are an existential threat to the U.S. population.

Congress, the president, and border state governors must act now.

Gregory Whitney

Newhall