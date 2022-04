Dear Gov. Gavin Newsom,

It is well and good that you will give vehicle owners a $400 rebate due to the high cost of gasoline. BUT, what about the working-class families that live from paycheck to paycheck? They could use the (approximately $10 in taxes and fees) you collect for every 10 gallons of gas now instead of a $400 rebate they will probably not receive until next year.

Mildred (Millie) Hubert

Santa Clarita