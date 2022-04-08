Mirage, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, coming to The Canyon

News release

Mirage, “Visions of Fleetwood Mac” is bringing a celebration of the classic lineup of the legendary superstar band to The Canyon Santa Clarita on April 15.

Based in Los Angeles, the members of “Mirage” capture the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert.

The band is a spinoff of the highly successful band, “Bella Donna – A Tribute to Stevie Nicks,” which was awarded the highest honor of being praised by the real Nicks after she heard a live performance by singer Michelle Tyler and the band. “Bella Donna” also appeared on AXS TV after being crowned one of the “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.”

“Mirage” focuses squarely on Fleetwood Mac and their greatest hits in the five-piece authentic concert recreation.

“Mirage,” named after the band’s third-best-selling album, features Tyler as Stevie Nicks, Bob Weitz as John McVie, Annie Boxell as Christine McVie, Gary Hagen as Lindsey Buckingham and Richard Graham as Mick Fleetwood.

You can see Mirage live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on April 15. Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.