Prep softball roundup  

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Foothill League Softball Standings

Saugus 14-7, 5-0

Valencia 12-7-1, 5-2

Hart 14-7, 4-2

West Ranch 13-5, 4-2

Canyon 6-8, 2-4

Golden Valley 2-5, 4-10-1

Castaic 0-7, 0-9



Week four of Foothill League softball had its fair share of surprising scores. Here are some headlines from the week:

West Ranch heating up, beats Castaic and Canyon

The Cats needed some wins after losing three in a row before their current win streak. The team finished week three off with a win over Golden Valley before heating up in their beat-downs of Castaic and Canyon.

West Ranch is full of talented hitters with no one as hot as senior Lily Baggot. The senior has a nice three-game multi-hit streak with 10 hits in that span.

The Cats will have another big test in Saugus after spring break. The Centurions will host West Ranch in a double header Tuesday, April 12, with game one slated early at 2:15 p.m.

Hart takes some tough losses

Valencia downed Hart in the Vikings’ sole game of the week. Tenley2 Sweet had a two-home run game but the Indians couldn’t rally enough runs to get back in the game.

Hart also finished up in the Woodbridge tournament with a couple losses. The team won three straight to open the tourney before dropping an extra-inning game to La Serna and dropping 7-4 to JSerra Catholic.

The Indians currently sit in third and with one of the stronger power hitting groups in the Foothill League. The team will be a tough out.

Hart will still need a couple of big wins to jump back up into the top two and can start after spring break on Tuesday, April 12, with their away matchup with Golden Valley.

Saugus gets knocked around in Michelle Carew Classic

The Centurions are still undefeated in league but are getting their fair share of top-of-the-line competition in their non-league action. Saugus had no Foothill League games last week and went 1-4 in their tourney matchups. Two of the losses were to top-ranked teams in the Southern Section in Orange Lutheran and Notre Dame.

Slugger Alyssa Ramirez did it all in the team’s 5-1 win over Rio Mesa. The senior pitched a full game, striking out six while hitting yet another home run at the plate.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted but we faced some good teams,” said Saugus head coach Amanda Clark. “We learned a lot about what we need to do for the postseason.”

Saugus was also shut out for the first time this season in their 2-0 loss to Carlsbad.

The Centurions will be off for a while before hosting West Ranch in the double header.