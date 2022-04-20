Prep softball roundup  

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Foothill League Softball Standings

Saugus (17-7, 8-0)*

Valencia (14-7-1, 7-2)*

Hart (15-8, 5-3)

West Ranch (15-8, 4-5)

Canyon (9-10, 3-4)

Golden Valley (2-7, 4-14-1)

Castaic (0-8, 0-11)

*Clinched playoff berth

A handful of Foothill League teams hit their stride in week five, leading to a lot of dominating wins and a few playoff berths clinched.



Saugus keeps rolling, clinches postseason appearance

Following their near two weeks off, the Centurions resumed their perfect league campaign with a sweep over West Ranch and win over Hart.

Saugus hosted West Ranch early in the week for a doubleheader, in which the Centurions won both games, 12-2. Saugus then won its joint senior night game with Hart in which pitcher Marina Provencio threw a two-hit shutout and fanned 14 Indian batters.

Hart pitcher Allison Howell threw six fantastic innings after giving up three runs in the first. The Indians are in good shape to make the playoffs and will need just a few more wins to clinch.

Valencia dominates Castaic, 32-1, clinches playoffs

Valencia is still the highest-scoring team in the league, but like everyone else has fallen victim to Saugus. The Vikings have taken care of everyone else, showcased by another double-digit win.

Valencia also beat West Ranch 6-3 on Thursday and is looking like a sure thing at second place in the Foothill League. However, if Saugus falters in the last two weeks of league action, the Vikings surely have a shot at another league title.

Castaic has seen all the bumps in the road of a first-year varsity program, especially in one of the most competitive leagues in the Southern Section.

Golden Valley struggles against Hart and Canyon

Hart has established itself as a strong, power-hitting team. Alexis Lopez, Kate Penberthy and Tenley Sweet all went yard against the Grizzlies, helping the Indians win, 13-1. Kamryn Smudde led all batters with a 4-4 perfect day at the plate.

Canyon pitcher Jessica Carr was yet again dominant over the Grizzlies. The freshman did not match her previous mark of 16 strikeouts against Golden Valley but still controlled the game. Carr finished with eight strikeouts and allowed four hits.

The Cowboys will need some big wins in the final stretch of the season to end the eight-year playoff drought.

Foothill League Softball Schedule



Tuesday 4/19

Valencia @ Canyon at 3:15 p.m.

Hart @ Castaic at 3:15 p.m.

Golden Valley @ Saugus at 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday 4/20

Saugus @ Canyon at 3:15 p.m.



Thursday 4/21

Hart @ West Ranch at 3 p.m.

Valencia @ Golden Valley at 3:15 p.m.

Castaic @ Canyon at 3:15 p.m.