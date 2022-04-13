Thomas Oatway | Blatant Political Ugliness

The 47 Republican senators who voted against Ms. Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court missed a chance to heal the divisions in this nation. With a vote that was blatantly political and ugly, 47 senators then walked out of the room as her nomination was approved by 50 Democrats and three GOP senators. This put them in the same category as Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn. Not a pretty group to be aligned with.

I saw some polling that indicates a majority of voters are inclined to support Republicans in the 2022 election. Even white women with degrees are now about evenly divided on their choice. The party of Trump and QAnon is poised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, align with Vladimir Putin, burn books, and search for pedophiles under every rock. My advice to the Democrats: Do something unmistakably good for Americans. Congress could legislate for lower prescription drug costs, and allow Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma. Then if the Republicans vote against this legislation, everyone will know that their party is against anything that will help Americans survive the economic ravages of inflation and the pandemic. And if anyone thinks that things are bad now, wait until the party of Donald Trump gets control again.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia