Valencia girls’ lacrosse hammers Saugus 21-5 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Valencia girls’ lacrosse (4-10, 2-1) destroyed Saugus (1-9, 0-3) in their Wednesday night league matchup.

The Vikings got scoring from up and down the roster but were led by usual suspect Trinity Custodia, who outscored the struggling Centurions with seven goals.

Valencia owned the time of possession and managed to get quick counters on nearly all of the Centurions’ offensive pushes.

The game looked like it would be close early. Saugus scored two quick goals in a row to cut the lead to one goal in the sixth minute.

Valencia then ran Saugus off their field with an astounding 11-0 run.

Trinity Custodia (7) of Valencia and Kailyn Dawkins (13) of Saugus go after the ball in the first half at Valencia High on Wednesday, 041322. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We were really there for each other as a team,” said Custodia. “That connection and chemistry is just popping with us.”

Six different Vikings scored in the back-breaking run.

The run finally ended with a minute left in the first half when Centurion captain Kailyn Dawkins netted her second goal of the night.

Valencia would still get the 10-goal lead and get the clock running in the first half.

The Vikings managed a 15-4 lead at halftime, but they never let up.

Valencia’s main core still played big minutes in the second half as the team displayed their dominance.

Ellery O’Hara had a great game for the Vikings. The junior did well in her faceoffs and was one of three Vikings with a hat trick.

Custodia and O’Hara were a big part of the transition game. Once Valencia forced one of their dozens of turnovers, the two would turn on the jets and push the ball up the field.

Valencia attacker Bridget Bambrick was ready on those pushes and netted two goals on the night for the Vikings.

The Valencia defense forced tough shots whenever Saugus did manage to work the ball inside. However, Vikings goalie Gianna Prude recorded several key saves to keep the Centurions at a few arm’s lengths.

“It’s easy to look at the offense tonight,” said Valencia head coach Brett Custodia. “But I’m really proud of our defense. We’re working on things that keep us in the game and give us the opportunities to go the other way and execute.”

Valencia now has a chance to make a push after winning their second in a row. The team will play each team they just beat (Saugus and Hart) in their next two games before getting their rematch with West Ranch in their regular season finale.

Trinity Custodia (7) of Valencia shoots against Saugus goalkeeper Isabella Oxenham (60) at Valencia High on Wednesday, 041322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saugus has now lost nine straight and will need to win out in their last three games for a shot at the postseason.

The Vikings are in good shape for a playoff seed and will have a shot at the Centurions once more Friday.

“This season has been full of challenges,” said Brett. “We’ve been accustomed to a lot of success, this season’s been very special having to work through struggles and injuries. We’re finally getting some momentum.”

Valencia heads to Saugus Friday at 3 p.m.