West Ranch track’s Christopher Goode sets new top mark in state 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer



West Ranch Wildcats senior Christopher Goode put his name on the map with a 47.05 mark in the 400-meter dash, the fastest mark in California this year.

Goode was one of many who entered Saturday’s Arcadia Invitational hoping to strut their best. Even with some of the top track and field programs in the Southern Section competing, the senior delivered on just his second open 400m race this season.

Goode made a big jump from his previous personal record of 48.64 on the biggest stage this season.

The runner finished just 0.01 seconds off the West Ranch school record, but with his progression, Goode has some favorable odds of cracking the mark.

“I think he had the best week of practice he’s ever had,” said Wildcats head coach Jonathan Choi. “Most importantly, mentally, he was having fun and locked in.”

West Ranch will have a little over a week to prepare for Foothill League preliminaries on Thursday, April 21, at College of the Canyons at 2 p.m.