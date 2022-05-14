Brian Richards | What Did Joe Say?

Today, April 28, President Joe Biden said the following: “I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package of that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their — take their ill-begotten gains. We’re going to accommodate them. We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and all their ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocri-k- yeah, kleptocracy- klep- — the guys who are the kleptocracies. Ha. Ha. Ha. But these are bad guys.”

The president’s ongoing attempts to craft a coherent sentence have long been questioned, but it appears to be getting worse. If his accelerating mental decline wasn’t such a serious problem, I might actually feel sorry for the man. Apparently his handlers/nurses don’t feel the same sorrow or shame because they keep making him talk.

On another note, today Biden also said he wasn’t concerned about a recession after first-quarter gross domestic product numbers showed the economy shrinking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Last summer he also said he wasn’t worried about inflation. Based on his track record of failure, I would be very concerned about a recession. We can then add that to the growing list of failures that include crime, the border, energy costs, food costs, and a government run by people who were picked because they belong to some group rather than if they were competent.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch