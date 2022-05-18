Burcham shines for Hart in team playoffs 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Hart boys’ golf tied for fifth in the Division 3 team playoffs on Monday with a score of 398.

The Indians were led by Dylan Burcham, who finished with his best score of the season, a 71 (-3).

Burcham tied for the lowest score of the day with some of the best high school golfers in the Southern Section.

Cypress’ Daniel Heao and South Torrance’s Ben Battye were the other co-medalists, each finishing with a 71.

Hart’s Kai Myata and Palmer Freeman weren’t too far behind Burcham with solid scores. Freeman registered a +4 while Myata finished at +5.

Burcham finished third in the Foothill League and was a consistent piece for the Indians all season.

“[My] course management has improved since the beginning of the year,” said Burcham. “That’s helped me to make simple pars and make birdies.”

Burcham flirted with par a few times in league matches this season but has played his best these past few matches.

The sophomore also competed in the prestigious Toyota Cup qualifier over the weekend in Temecula. Burcham shot a +2 to make the cut and qualified for all Toyota Cup events next year.

Burcham had to make a quick turnaround in the last few days. After the weekend’s Toyota Cup, Hart was slated to tee off at 7:15 a.m. in Chino Hills in their Monday CIF team playoff match.

It was a long bus ride at 4 a.m. but the team still delivered and played a strong final outing for the season.

“Dylan’s just been grinding and working so hard all season,” said Hart head coach Steve Lindberg. “He just continues to improve, continues to impress and build confidence. This last week everything paid off for him and everything clicked.”

Valencia finished seventh on the day with a score of 406.

Sophomore Taylor Cotti has been on fire as of late but finished a +4 on the day along with teammate Ethan Cho.

West Ranch took a tough loss in the Division 1 team playoffs at the Western Hills Country Club. The Wildcats placed 20th with a score of 419 on the day.

Cody Martzke led West Ranch with 80 strokes (+8) with Andrew Tuazon just behind him with 81.

Only Cotti remains in individual playoffs, but Lindberg is proud of his team’s fight this year. The team will return everyone next year as Hart looks to dethrone Valencia.

The team played well when they were at full strength this year, something that did not happen a lot.

“[There’s] lots of potential,” said Burcham. “We’re all young, we’re hungry and we still want that league title.”