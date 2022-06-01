Cotti breakout season ends at SoCal Individual Championships 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

The Foothill League Golfer of the Year’s season came to an end Thursday at Brookside Golf Club.

Valencia’s Taylor Cotti finished tied for 46th at 75 strokes (+3) out of 122 competing golfers.

Going into the final round, Cotti and head coach Robert Waters knew this tournament would require more aggressiveness to hit some low scores and put pressure on the best golfers in Southern California.

Cotti’s wedge play wasn’t as sharp, leading to the Viking looking at long birdies for the majority of the holes.

The sophomore has made more than a name for himself this year as he has the chance to go back to individual championships two more times.

“League MVP and advancing to the SoCal Championships is one heck of a year,” said Waters. “I’m very proud of him and how he’s approached the recent success.”

Cotti’s league-champion Vikings will also have another year with the same roster to defend their crown as well as make a splash at team championships.

Hart and West Ranch will of course be in the mix for dethroning the Vikings while Saugus and Castaic also displayed some promising golf ths year.

Whoever may be in their path, Valencia will be ready to defend their crown.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much better these boys can get in the offseason,” said Waters. “The other teams in the SCV will be working hard to knock us off next season. It’s up to us to outwork the rest to stay on top.”