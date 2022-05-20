Foothill League announces boys’ lacrosse All-League selections 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer



Boys’ lacrosse completed another great season for the four Foothill League participants. Three teams went to the playoffs for the first time, but just Saugus was able to get through to the third round.

To no one’s surprise, there are a handful of Centurions on the All-League list. Here is the 2022 Foothill League All-League team:



Offensive Player of the Year: Charlie Bland, Saugus, Senior.

Charlie was a goal-scoring machine throughout the year for the Centurions. He scored a league-high 47 goals in 17 games this season, giving defenses issues every game.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jakson Bland, Saugus, Senior.

Jakson was the leader of a talented Saugus defense that allowed under five goals a game. The defender led the defense that had countless forced takeaways, scooped ground balls, steals and stops.

First Team

Cole Spivey (D), Senior, Hart.

Reid Bailey (G), Senior, Hart.

Sean Galbrecth (D), Senior, Saugus.

Connor Levine (A), Senior, Saugus.

Ryan Maycott (M), Senior, Saugus.

Mason Teel (G), Junior, Saugus.

Carter Borsos (A), Senior, West Ranch.

Marin Domic (M), Senior, West Ranch.

Tyler Jones (M), Junior, West Ranch.

Ryan Yahata (A), Senior, West Ranch.

Spivey and Bailey were strong parts of the defense for Hart, which earned a Division 3 ranking and playoff berth for the first time in the young program’s history.

Galbrecth was a force on defense, hardly ever letting anyone by him and forcing tough shots all year. Teel was basically a ball magnet for Saugus. The goalie had a sensational year, holding a bulk of great teams well under their normal scoring totals. Maycott gifted the Centurions possession all year with his strong face-off game. The middle was also integral in great ball movement on offense, setting up great shots for himself, Bland or Levine. Levine finished second in goals with 37 and first in assists with 32. The attacker was consistently in sync with Bland and Maycott as they ruthlessly scored goal after goal.

Yahata, Jones and Domic all played great offensively and each had well over 30 goals on the season. Borsos was the team’s playmaker with 45 assists. He constantly drew in defenders and found his teammates for open shots.





Second Team



Ethan Capalad (M), Junior, Hart.

Jack Loftus (A), Senior, Hart.

Tommy Forrand (A), Junior, Saugus.

Nolan LeBlanc (D), Junior, Saugus.

Cade Quinlan (D), Senior, Saugus.

Blake Zimmerman (M), Senior, Saugus.

Wyatt Anderson (D), Junior, West Ranch.

Matt Franklin (M), Senior, West Ranch.

Ethan Mower (A), Junior, West Ranch.

Max Pearson (M), Junior, West Ranch.

Honorable Mention



Cole May, Senior, Hart.

Kyle Eohmons, Senior, Saugus.

Daen Jenson, Senior, Valencia.

Logan Legrett, Senior, West Ranch.