Foothill League announces boys’ volleyball All-League 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer



Foothill League boys’ volleyball season has officially concluded, prompting the release of the All-League selections.

Player of the Year: Matthew Reid, Senior, West Ranch.

Reid’s big swing at the outside and dominating serve earned him the Player of the Year title. The senior’s all-around consistency helped the Wildcats register another perfect season in league action. Of course, having a first-team-level setter and opposite hitter didn’t hurt the team’s success, either.

Reid is the fourth straight Wildcat to win the award and the first non-setter in the streak.

First team

Owen Douphner, Junior, Hart.

Tobias Andrews, Senior, Canyon.

Mako Kardell, Senior, Canyon.

Jackson Smith, Senior, Valencia.

I’napu Untalan, Junior, Valencia.

Noah Douphner, Freshman, West Ranch.

Kyle Glinoga, Senior, West Ranch.

Owen’s swing and serving is just about on par with Reid’s. The big junior played just about every position for Hart as the team battled numerous injuries and illnesses all year. Owen led the team into the playoffs through a great victory over La Salle in a play-in game but the team would fall to Royal in the opening round.

Andrews was another player who’s left his mark on Foothill League volleyball. The senior was dangerous anywhere on the court, knocking down strong hits from any spot. Andrews’ serving and presence along with Kardell’s passing was crucial for Canyon having the success it did this season.

Smith was Valencia’s most dangerous weapon and was the team’s only senior this season. Nonetheless, Smith played exceptionally throughout the year, leading his young team to a playoff berth. The Vikings would get a tough draw in San Marcos but still went down fighting.

Untalan showed a lot of promise as the team’s setter and built a ton of chemistry with the team he’ll carry into his senior year.

Freshman selections to the first team do not come easily, but Noah Douphner has proven himself from the start. Noah was also a threat for West Ranch at the serving line as well, having a huge swing.

It would take great touch to get Noah and Reid the ball and setter Kyle Glinoga proved to be a premier setter all year. The setter held great poise and kept West Ranch in games throughout the year and always got the ball where it needed to go.

Second team

Brandon Boldroff, Senior, Canyon.

Dylan Vatow, Senior, Canyon.

Gunnar Hulz, Senior, Hart.

Nicholas Ciccone, Junior, Saugus.

Nathan Willis, Freshman, Valencia.

Ryan Park, Senior, West Ranch.

Jake Sullivan, Senior, West Ranch.

Honorable mention

Trey Ortega, Senior, Canyon.

Alecxis Padlan, Sophomore, Castaic.

Timothy Talabong, Senior, Golden Valley.