Lois Eisenberg | Keeping America Divided

As some fanatical Congress people and some right-wing commentators spew their “replacement theory” and “damnation” rhetoric, which is spreading and resounding across America, America will stay divided in its racial concept.

The Institute for Research and Human Education on Human rights found 875 Republican legislators, in all 50 states, constituting nearly 22% of all elected GOP lawmakers, who were identified as participating members of extremist Facebook groups.

The likes of Tucker Carlson of Fox News pushes false news and has done more than anyone to maintain the “replacement theory,” and in doing so has riled up the white population that they are losing their political and social power.

There has been a study in the last five years that has found instances where Tucker Carlson claimed that the Democrats and others are trying to force demographic change through immigration, and these people are counting on the white supremacists and the far right to embrace this deadly “replacement theory.”

This “replacement theory” is fueling violence, mainly against minority people, and if this “replacement theory” isn’t denounced, the white supremacists will continue their agenda of violence.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita