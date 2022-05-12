‘Nancy Who?’ opens Friday at The Main

News release

Tickets are on sale for the rollicking show, “Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without a Clue!” The parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective is on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, opening on Friday, May 13, and running May 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29.

Nancy is a typical 1930s teen enjoying life without a care in the world — except she is an amazing crime-solving sleuth with advanced skills in deduction, a keen eye for observation, and an almost superhuman ability to act on a hunch. She and her pals race to find the perp of a robbery only to find possibly more crimes are at hand. Can they get the case solved before a nice old lady gets hurt?

The fast-paced production features Cecelia Bonner as Nancy, along with David Goro, Mia Zumsteg, Christian Totten, Sebastian Sotelo, Summer Litwin, Grace Smith, Peter Smith and Maria Amado. The comedic bits that director Janice Crow-Christensen has created make this original play by Mary Main a hilarious event. The play is suitable for all ages from older children and up.

General admission is $15 and tickets are available online at atthemain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.