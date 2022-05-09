SCAA offers acrylic still life demo by Ramos

News release

Christina Ramos will be demonstrating still life with acrylic on Monday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association. The demo will be held live at the Main Theatre, 24266 Main St. Newhall.

It will also be broadcast on Zoom. For the link, see www.santaclaritaartists.org. Attendance is free to the public.

Ramos focuses on figurative realism and contemporary portraiture. Ramos has been recognized by Southwest Art Magazine as a winner in its annual “Artistic Excellence” competition, as well as being a featured artist in Fine Art Connoisseur Magazines article “21 Figure Paintings You Must See.”

Ramos represents Golden Artist Colors Company as a demonstrator and is a painting instructor at the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art. Her paintings have been honored with awards from Max Ginsburg, Dean Mitchell, Tony Pro, Kristin Hoerth (editor of Southwest Art Magazine), and Lisa Temper Hanover, the director and CEO of the James A. Michener Art Museum.

Ramos’ work has been shown at the Museum of Latin American Art, San Diego Museum of the Living Artist, the Lancaster Museum of Art and History, the Santa Paula Museum of Art, the International Museum of Contemporary Masters of Fine Art, the Pacific Asian Museum, the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, the Pasadena Museum of History, and many galleries throughout the United States. Her work has also been included in the book series “Acrylic Works” (the best of acrylic painting) issues 2, 3, 5 and 7 as well as being a featured artist in American Art Collector, Fine Art Connoisseur, and Southwest Art Magazine.