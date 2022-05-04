Trinity’s Brandon Ewing throws perfect game  

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Trinity Classical Academy baseball pitcher Brandon Ewing threw one of the most clutch, perfect games in high school baseball history.

The Knights (19-6, 13-1) needed a win over Lancaster Baptist (8-11, 4-10) on Thursday to secure their first-ever Heritage League championship, and Ewing delivered.

The senior threw five perfect innings and struck out eight to help his school raise yet another league banner, but the first one for baseball.

“Brandon has been solid all year long,” said Knights head coach Trevor Brown. “He threw a ton of strikes and just pounded the zone. He did not try to get fancy with anything. [He] just stayed with his fastball and executed when he needed to.”

The perfect game was Ewing’s first outing in nearly a month as the senior was sidelined with an injury. Needless to say, he’s feeling alright since returning.

Trinity ran wild over the Eagles, eventually winning 27-0 after the game was called off in the fifth.

Every Knight knew what was at stake and Ewing’s efforts were matched at the plate with eight Trinity batters having multi-hit games.

The offense was led by Brandon Chase who batted 4-5 with 5 RBI.

Brown has his team looking sharp in his first year at the helm. The skipper has a strong-hitting team as well as a deep pitching staff, giving the team confidence as they head into May baseball.

The Knights will now head into the CIF Division 6 playoffs with a home matchup against the Rio Hondo Prep Kares.

The first pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Hart baseball complex.