Albert Bigelow | Rant vs. Truth

Letters to the Editor
Friday’s (June 17) letter from Richard Myers is full of rant but short on facts.

Here are two to be considered before attacking “assault weapons”:

1. AR-15s are NOT assault weapons. True assault weapons can fire FULL AUTO. The AR-15s used in Uvalde were semiautomatic.

2. 2020 data shows that 79% of murders were made with guns. “Assault weapons” (rifles) were used in just 3% of these murders.

Congress is attacking gun laws logically, including mental issues.

By the way, the same data from 2020 show that 54% of gun deaths were SUICIDE. Suicide by a rifle is hard to do!

Too often the media and others jump on one recent tragedy and push laws narrowly focused.

Albert Bigelow

Valencia

Signal Contributor

