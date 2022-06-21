Albert Bigelow | Rant vs. Truth

Friday’s (June 17) letter from Richard Myers is full of rant but short on facts.
Here are two to be considered before attacking “assault weapons”:
1. AR-15s are NOT assault weapons. True assault weapons can fire FULL AUTO. The AR-15s used in Uvalde were semiautomatic.
2. 2020 data shows that 79% of murders were made with guns. “Assault weapons” (rifles) were used in just 3% of these murders.
Congress is attacking gun laws logically, including mental issues.
By the way, the same data from 2020 show that 54% of gun deaths were SUICIDE. Suicide by a rifle is hard to do!
Too often the media and others jump on one recent tragedy and push laws narrowly focused.
Albert Bigelow
Valencia