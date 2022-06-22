Gene Dorio | Disappointing End for Marathon

Re: “After 25 years, Santa Clarita Marathon comes to a finish,” June 18.

It was disappointing to hear the city of Santa Clarita will no longer host our annual marathon after 25 years.

The Signal article suggests it was due to “lack of participation.”

The decision was made by city staff, and seems to indicate City Council members did not discuss this issue nor allow input from Santa Clarita residents.

This event brought more than a marathon to Santa Clarita. Most participants knew other highlights were a sports venue with exercise tips, clothing, and heathy eating for runners and families.

There was also a 5 K run, as well as a Mayor’s Walk with hundreds, maybe thousands, learning a heathy lifestyle and proudly wearing the city logo sports shirt.

Plus, many local organizations helped volunteer to make it a worthy community event.

Weighing only the number in the marathon is not a true indicator of what the Santa Clarita Marathon brought to our valley.

We now produce some of the finest athletics in the world, from the Olympics to major professional sports.

Over the past 25 years, some of their incentives probably started at the Santa Clarita Marathon event.

The City Council should reconsider having the Santa Clarita Marathon allowing us to proudly continue to wear the city logo sports shirt. Maybe city staff should lace up their running shoes and participate also.

Gene Dorio

Saugus