Good grief! Another week. Another repetitive rant from Lois Eisenberg (June 21). Donald Trump is the devil. Republicans are evil. Nobody cares, Lois. Nobody is listening. Trump is no longer the president. Americans and readers are more concerned with inflation, gas prices, mortgage rates, food shortages, energy blackouts and Ukraine — all of which are failures of your president, Joe Biden, and not of Donald Trump.

Max Morgan

Valencia