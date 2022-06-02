Mission Opera to present ‘The 13 Clocks’

News release

Mission Opera is presenting “The 13 Clocks,” a world premiere opera in English by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov and based on a popular children’s fantasy novel by James Thurber, at 7:30 p.m. on June 10 and 11 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

“The 13 Clocks” is a delightful fairy tale filled with magic and absurdity, imagination and escapism, according to a statement released by Mission Opera. In this fantasy, a mysterious prince, Zorn of Zorna, must complete a seemingly impossible task to rescue the Princess Saralinda from the cold-hearted Duke who stole her when she was a baby.

This never-before-performed work features live orchestra (piano, flutes and percussion) as well as a cast of L.A.-based singers, including Gabriel Manro, Chris Hunter, Ben Lowe, Tiffany Ho, Phil Meyer, Alexis Wesley and more.

The production is directed by Mission Opera Artistic Director Joshua Wentz and features animation and multimedia design by Aaron Ball of Command VirFormance.

“This show is a wonderful treat for families with children of all ages,” said Ball, who is working to develop video design to be projected on a 60-inch LED screen on the stage. “Even though it’s a little dark, it truly is a classic fairy tale for the ages.”

The entire performance will last two hours and 10 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission. Mission Opera will continue to operate COVID-19 protocols based on all guidelines and mandates from the state of California, L.A. County and the William S. Hart Union High School District. If any changes occur, Centers for Disease Control protocols at the time of the show will be strictly followed.

General admission tickets for this live show are $25 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com or through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-13-clocks-tickets-292879800367. Student and senior tickets available for $20 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.