Nancy Neill | Bring Back the Marathon

I started running in my late 50s due to seeing the benefits in some of my friends, and found great pleasure in running the Santa Clarita Valley 5K. Later, in my early 60s, I was able to run the half-marathon here. Running has given me great physical and psychological benefits. The Santa Clarita Marathon gives me a good sense of community, and demonstrates to outsiders the beauty of our trails.

My husband, who started running during the pandemic, was looking forward to participating for the first time, as were many others, I am sure.

I think the city can afford to give it one more chance, and find a way to bring back the marathon.

Nancy Neill

Valencia