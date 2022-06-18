Stephen Smith | A Brief Case for Impeachment of Joe Biden

Impeachment filings began against President Donald Trump in the first days of his presidency. Further actions continue to this day. To date all the charges against him have been shown to be false, that it was a creation of, and propagated by, Hillary Clinton and her campaign. Now the same Trump haters are trying to show the American people and the Department Of Justice that Trump is guilty of sedition. They say he knew the election was legitimate and he intentionally lied to promote the violence. With new hard and direct evidence revealed in the documentary “2000 Mules,” Trump once again proved himself to be right.

Having noted that, let’s take a brief look at President Joe Biden and whether he is more deserving than Trump to be impeached by Congress.

Article II, Section 4: The Constitution of the United States: “The President, Vice President, and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”

Treason as defined by the Constitution:

a. “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

When the President Biden withdrew our troops from Afghanistan, he abandoned thousands of friends we promised to protect, into the hands of the murderous Taliban. It has been left up to private citizens to save those they can. Aid and comfort was also given to the enemy by leaving at least $83 billion worth of military equipment, including weapons and vehicles, in their blood-stained hands. These weapons are being used today and have been shipped to America’s enemies such as China for analysis. Biden has handed over nuclear weapons negotiations with Iraq to our functional enemies Russia and China. This will also force Israel to take preemptive actions. He is handing our health care policies to the World Health Organization. Biden’s foreign policies weaken us and strengthen our enemies. Looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, waddles like a duck; must be a duck.

b. “Bribery.”

It is now well-documented that Hunter Biden and the rest of Team Biden have gotten large cash payment from enemies like China and Russia. Documents stated that Uncle Joe was getting a share. Bribery?

c. “Levying War against them.”

All of this administration’s economic and social policies have caused great suffering of the common man in the United States. Runaway inflation is the worst kind of tax. Many working people are now facing the question, “Do I buy food, if it is available, or pay the rent?” Rather than encouraging more energy production in the United States, he seeks to purchase oil from countries who hate us, strengthening their economies and crushing ours. Biden has declared economic war against the American people.

President Biden has shown total disdain for our founding documents.

Presidential oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Biden advocates the opposite.

President Biden: “The Second Amendment, like all other rights is not absolute.”

His first reaction after the recent Texas shooting was saying it was time to shut down the gun lobbies. This is in direct conflict with the First Amendment rights of the freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, and the right to petition the government.

The right to keep and bear arms, “Like all other rights is not absolute.” Our founders, especially Thomas Jefferson, are rolling over in their graves.

Remember these words from our original founding document: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Meriam-Webster: “unalienable: impossible to take away or give up:” Our founders considered the right to self-defense as unalienable. Our founding documents make it clear that our rights come from our Creator and are not subject to change. President Biden holds our U.S. Constitution with contempt and rather supports “The Divine Right of Kings,” or in his case, those currently in power.

If we do not hold to the unalienable principle, none of our rights are safe from tyrants who claim they are acting for our own good.

Note to President Biden: FYI, the Second Amendment was not about hunting or sport. It was about the people being able to protect themselves from tyrants who sought to take away or weaken their individual rights. Our founders feared people like you.

Therefore, for reasons of giving aid and comfort to the enemy, economic policies that are war against the American people, taking funds from our enemies and being susceptible to bribery, and attacking the Constitution, is it time for articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden be drawn up, and remove him from office?

Your vote will decide in November.

Stephen Smith is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.