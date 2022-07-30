Bill Ryan | If You’re Really Catholic…

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Joshua Heath, in his column, “In Defense of the Right to Abortion” on July 26, says he is a Catholic and supports what the Bible says, but then goes on to state that the Bible alone is not justification for a particular point of view and that faith, in order to be meaningful, must be freely chosen.

I take Joshua’s statement that he is Catholic to mean he was baptized Catholic but it does not appear he was well-educated in the Catholic faith. I would suggest to Joshua he obtain a copy of the catechism of the Catholic church and read about abortion and faith before he tries to use “he is Catholic” to make his point.

I pray that Joshua will discover that we are on this Earth to know, love and serve the will of God and not our own self-interest.

Bill Ryan

Saugus

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS