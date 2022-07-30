Bill Ryan | If You’re Really Catholic…

Joshua Heath, in his column, “In Defense of the Right to Abortion” on July 26, says he is a Catholic and supports what the Bible says, but then goes on to state that the Bible alone is not justification for a particular point of view and that faith, in order to be meaningful, must be freely chosen.

I take Joshua’s statement that he is Catholic to mean he was baptized Catholic but it does not appear he was well-educated in the Catholic faith. I would suggest to Joshua he obtain a copy of the catechism of the Catholic church and read about abortion and faith before he tries to use “he is Catholic” to make his point.

I pray that Joshua will discover that we are on this Earth to know, love and serve the will of God and not our own self-interest.

Bill Ryan

Saugus