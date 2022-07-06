Bird gets first career win against Diamondbacks 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer



West Ranch alumnus Jake Bird has worked his way into the mix with the Colorado Rockies. Bird notched his first major league win on Sunday at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The reliever entered in the top of the eighth in a 5-3 ball game. Bird retired the side in just nine pitches before C.J. Cron smacked his second homer of the day out past center field.

Cron’s three-run bomb put the win in play for Bird but it would be another quick one and done for the former Wildcat.

Rockies reliever Daniel Bard entered the top of the ninth and earned himself the save while gifting Bird his biggest accolade yet.

Bird held teams scoreless through his first four outings and first six innings. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger would score Bird’s first earned run as the former NL MVP hit a solo shot to right center on Wednesday.

The reliever entered in the sixth inning against Arizona on Saturday needing just one out. Rockies manager Bud Black pulled starter Austin Gomber after he surrendered three hits, one home run and two earned runs. Bird would also fall victim to the Diamondbacks’ hot inning and gave up another solo homer to first baseman Christian Walker.

The former Wildcat remained unphased as his team was still up 7-5. Colorado then added on four more runs on the board in the sixth, giving Bird even more breathing room. He threw another perfect inning and ended his day with 1.1 innings of work on 19 pitches.

Through 9.1 innings of work, Bird now has an ERA of 1.93 with six strikeouts and one walk.

“We are so proud of Jake’s accomplishments being our first player to become a major leaguer,” said West Ranch baseball coach Ryan Lindgreen after Bird was called up. “We are excited for his family and know Jake will do great with the Rockies.”