Brian Richards | Hypocrisy of the Left

Justice for me, but not for thee.

Regressives throughout the country are in delirious ecstasy over the conviction of Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress. They claim, with some justification in my opinion, that a person should not be allowed to thumb their nose at a congressional subpoena. Testimony should be compelled in all but previously adjudicated reasons for denial such as executive privilege. Bannon’s testimony probably didn’t fall under this exception, but that’s another topic.

Where the left once again displays its hypocrisy is how they ignored previous contempt of Congress charges and how partisans at the Department of Justice refused to indict and try cases against Lois Lerner and Eric Holder. Both were held in contempt by Congress and neither suffered any consequences. In Lerner’s case, she was allowed to retire and collect her inflated and undeserved pension.

There are two systems of justice in this country. The left loves it when it benefits them, but all they’re doing is further eroding trust in the institutions of this country, in this case the DOJ. The FBI is no better as we have seen in the past few years. Both have shown to be willing allies of the Democrat Party. Partisanship in these supposedly non-partisan institutions is shortsighted and damaging to the country, not that the left cares. Damaging this country is what they do, as evidenced by current events.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch