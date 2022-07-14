City library and CalArts host free animation and ‘zine-making’ workshop

The Santa Clarita Public Library is collaborating with California Insititue of the Arts to host a free, four-week workshop teaching fourth to sixth graders the techniques of animation and zine-making, starting Sept. 12.

The workshop will be taught by CalArts alumni and students.

The animation workshop will teach students stop motion animation, drawn animation, character design, puppet fabrication, editing sound design and lighting. The zine-making workshop will cover image creation, creative writing, printing and copying techniques and zine binding techniques.

The workshop will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3, with all classes being held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Santa Clarita Public Library’s Valencia Branch, 23743 West Valencia Blvd.

The last day to register is Aug. 13. Eligible participants must live in Santa Clarita.

For more information or to register your child visit bit.ly/3o3tsqd or contact Program Manager Annapurna Kumar at [email protected] or 661-554-0798.