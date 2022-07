Comments on June 25 Letters to the editor:

Max Morgan: Right on!

Betty Arenson on Joe Biden: Couldn’t have been more perfect!

Diane Zimmerman: Just sayin’… on and on and on! Great job!

Bob Comer: Terrific!

And lastly, a correction for my article: election of 2024, not 2022.

A special “Attaboy” and “Attagirl” to all of you!

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country