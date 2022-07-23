Susan Andrews | Your Vote Matters

I cannot express strongly enough my agreement with the statements Cher Gilmore made in her letter (July 15) regarding climate change. If you, too, are concerned that climate change is wreaking havoc on our planet (more extreme weather and disasters worldwide, food deserts, extinction of species), and believe immediate action is needed, please vote in November.

This applies to a broader ranger of topics as well. If you have strong beliefs on gun violence/gun control, abortion rights, everyone’s rights, please vote. If you are concerned about school curriculums being edited and books being banned to fit an agenda, vote.

Please, please, PLEASE vote for candidates who share your views on important issues. It is the best way to truly have your voice heard. If all citizens do so, there will be enough members in Congress to pass bills that reflect the will of the majority of American people. Democracies are fragile. To KEEP our democracy, We the people must vote. Your vote matters. Every. Vote. Matters.

Susan Andrews

Newhall