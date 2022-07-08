Thomas Oatway | Garcia Vote Disqualifies

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

On Jan. 6, 2021 Mike Garcia and 146 other members of Congress voted to decertify the votes of the people of Arizona for Joseph R. Biden as president.  Mike Garcia took an oath to protect the Constitution, as both a congressman and military officer. He violated that oath with his vote to join Donald J. Trump and MAGA Republicans in this failed attempt (to decertify the election). 

Garcia has disqualified himself as an American patriot and member of Congress. He must not be elected as the District 27 representative in Congress. Vote for Christy Smith in November.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS