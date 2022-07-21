Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

News release

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.

Special admission days offer opportunities to enter the fair free or at low prices. Opening day, Wednesday, Aug. 3, is “Dollar Day,” with $1 admission until 5 p.m. On Kid’s Day, Friday, Aug. 5, children under 12 are admitted free all day. Seniors (65+) and persons with disabilities are admitted free all day on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Military Appreciation Day is Thursday, Aug. 11 — on this day, all military personnel holding a current, valid military ID will be admitted free.

Thrill-seekers will enjoy Carnival Wristband Days again this year. On Aug. 4, 8, 9 and 11, purchase a $40 wristband until 6 p.m., good for unlimited carnival rides until 7 p.m.

The fair offers a unique way for visitors to have fun while giving to the community at the “Feed the Need” Food Drive, presented by FOOD Share on Thursday, Aug. 4. Bring five cans of food to donate to FOOD Share. For this, you’ll receive a free return ticket to the fair, good for Aug. 8-11.

Grandstand Entertainment is back and once again visitors can see their favorite musical acts and rodeos free with paid admission to the fair. This year’s lineup includes Martina McBride (Aug. 3), KC and the Sunshine Band (Aug. 4), The All-American Rejects (Aug. 5), Blue Oyster Cult (Aug. 6), La Arrolladora Banda Limon, Los Parras and Jesus Ojeda (Aug. 7), The Beach Boys with Special Guest John Stamos (Aug. 8), Clay Walker (Aug. 9) and Cheap Trick (Aug. 10).

Rodeo Days at the fair are extended this year with the addition of a Friday night show on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. as well as the Saturday and Sunday shows Aug. 13 and 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. These shows are free with paid fair admission and are a sure way to experience P.R.C.A. Pro Rodeo action and adventure.

Everywhere you look at the fair you will see someone singing, dancing, playing music, making magic and more. While there are acts from all over California, the Ventura County Fair takes great pride in presenting Ventura County talent. This year you can find schedules online at www.venturacountyfair.org.

The Ventura County Fair offers free shuttle rides to and from the fair. The shuttles begin a half-hour before the fair opens and bring visitors to the fair’s front gate. Free parking and free shuttle bus service to the fair is available from 10:30 a.m. until 11 pm at these locations: County Government Center (Lot E, off Telephone Road in Ventura) Pacific View Mall (behind the former Sears location), Ventura Community Park (on Telephone Road at Ramelli Avenue), and Ventura High School (Larrabee lots off Poli Street in Ventura). Free shuttle service is also provided from San Buenaventura State Beach off Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, but regular State Beach parking fees will be charged. Wheelchair-capable busing is available from all sites.

The Ventura County Fair is a family event. While guests are not required to provide proof of vaccination, the fair strongly recommends all guests 2 and older either be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 viral test prior to entry.

While masks are optional, they are encouraged in crowded and/or indoor areas. Masks will be available to guests who may have forgotten to bring one.

The Ventura County Fair follows the public health COVID-19 guidelines of the state of California and the Ventura County Departments of Public Health. The fair will institute the guidelines applicable at the time of the fair.

The Ventura County Fair 2022 “A Country Fair with Country Air” runs Aug. 3-14 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.venturacountyfair.org or call 805-648-3376.