Back for Moore 

Moore takes home silver with Great Britain in return to softball

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Great Britain softball hall of famer Amy Moore ended her three-year retirement and promptly won a silver medal at the Softball European Championships in Barcelona.

The second-place finish last month also qualifies Great Britain for the World Championships in summer of 2023 and Moore is showing no signs of slowing down again.

The Valencia native had a great tournament on both sides of the ball, calling games for her pitchers while batting .333.

“Our pitchers made my life easy,” said Moore. “Everything meshed and fell into place when we got there.”

Moore started training in March as well as utilizing cryotherapy but still thought she didn’t feel ready heading into training camp. The catcher was practicing with her national team up to six to seven hours a day, a hefty lifestyle change for any retired athlete.

Great Britain began the tournament ranked 17th and would come a long way to reach their second-place finish.

One of the reasons for the team’s success and for Moore’s return was pitcher Georgina Corrick.

Corrick won the NFCA and Softball America Pitcher of the Year awards as the University of South Florida ace. The pitcher has a great relationship with Moore both on and off the field.

“She was one of the main reasons I came back,” said Moore. “I know her so well. I know where her pitches go and I know how to catch her games.”

Corrick finished the tournament 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

The pitcher-catcher duo led the team to the championship game where Great Britain fell short of the European crown to the Netherlands. However, the team sought a top-four finish and surpassed that easily.

“We beat all odds,” said Moore. “What’s important is we’re building the program for the future because there will be a day I can’t play anymore and I want to be a mentor for these younger players.”

The catcher said she had a different approach to the game she never had before. After taking a step back from the game for a few years, Moore was able to put things in perspective and not be as hard on herself after a mistake.

Moore’s return to the sport may be a little lengthier than she may have anticipated originally. The success and unity of the Great Britain team have roped the catcher back in for another tenure. Moore also felt inspired by Paralympic gold medalist David Smith, who gave the team a motivational speech before the tournament.

The Valencia native is now aiming to play as long as her body will allow her to, with a goal of returning to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where she could play the game she loves at home.

Moore’s hiatus from the sport ended with bruises, tears and a silver medal. However, the catcher’s favorite part of the journey was her teammates.

“I think my favorite part was the support I had from my team when being there,” said Moore. “My teammates were the most supportive I have ever had. They knew coming out of retirement for me was a lot and they made it worth it.”

Moore will enjoy time home to recover with her wife and family before she returns to the national team in early 2023 for their first training camp before World Championships later in the year.