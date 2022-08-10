Brian Richards | Unexpected Accolades for Pelosi

Bravo Nancy Pelosi!

That’s right, I said it. Make no mistake, I despise her and her corrupt self-dealing that has made her incredibly wealthy. My praise comes from her sticking with her guns and announcing this morning, Aug. 1, that she will visit Taiwan, according to Taiwanese and United States officials. There is one thing I know about Nancy, it’s that she doesn’t back down from anyone, thus I expect the visit to happen.

This country spends far too much time on imagined threats from other countries other than the real one coming from China. China unleashed a pandemic that crippled the world economy. They are economically enslaving poor countries with their Belt and Road initiatives. They steal our technology and they have made this country addicted to their products. We don’t have to wonder what China’s intentions are because they tell us.

Despite this, the reaction from the Joe Biden White House can only be described as feeble and worthless. The Chinese Communist Party’s media arm threatens to shoot down the speaker’s plane and all Karine Jean-Pierre can say is “the White House won’t respond to Chinese state media threats to shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane should she visit Taiwan. We’re just not going to speak on her schedule.” How weak, but given the Biden family’s close financial relationship with China, hardly surprising. China must be shaking in their boots! We don’t have to wonder very hard what President Donald Trump’s response would be to such a brazen threat.

As an aside, regular Americans can do something to thwart the Chinese Communist Party’s power by doing something very simple. Start reading the labels and, whenever possible, don’t buy the Chinese product. I know buying American is a bit more expensive, especially when inflation is at a 40-year high, but if we all contributed a little it would help our economy at the expense of theirs. A win/win!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch