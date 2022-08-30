Dennis Fuerst | Moore Information, Please

I read, with interest, an article in the (Aug. 23) sports section of The Mighty Signal and am somewhat confused. The article entitled, “Back for Moore – Valencia native Amy Moore ends retirement, takes home silver with Great Britain in return to softball,” article states that this lady is a Valencia native, which suggests she’s an American citizen. However, since she was playing for and representing Great Britain, perhaps she’s a British citizen. If she is an American citizen representing a foreign nation, is she required to renounce her American citizenship? If she did not renounce her American citizenship, did she displace a real British citizen on the British team that competed in the recent Softball European Championships in Barcelona? Perhaps your sports writer could do a bit of research to clarify this issue.

Dennis Fuerst

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: Moore’s father, Steve, was born in Great Britain, which made her eligible for the team.