Dick Cesaroni | Griner in the Right Place

Brittney Griner was caught and arrested for bringing an illegal drug into Russia and now spends her days and nights in a Russian prison cell.

She couldn’t stand to look at the American flag, or play basketball, if the national anthem was played before any of her games. Why? Because according to her, they are symbols of American racism. But she would dearly love it if those American officials would intervene on her behalf, and convince Russian officials to drop the drug charge against her and allow her to return home.

This is the problem with those who think they are our heroes but the opposite is the truth. If she hates America, then she is in the right place.

One taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Former Santa Clarita resident

Tullahoma, Tennessee