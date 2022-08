I was saddened to read of Lila Littlejohn’s passing. She was a Signal editor when I started writing columns.

She was always extremely helpful. Her experience both as a journalist and as a teacher really helped me write better columns. She was very patient with me. Her professionalism was second to none.

Not only was she a consummate professional, she also was a wonderful person who was kind and thoughtful. I will miss her.

Jim de Bree

Valencia