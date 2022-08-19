Maxwell explodes in Hart’s 3-1 win over San Marcos 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Hart girls volleyball (1-1) got its first win of the year over a talented San Marcos (0-1) squad.

Outside hitter Madison Maxwell led the team with a 25-kill night, tying the school record for most kills in a match.

The Indians won the game with scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-22.

Maxwell is looking sharp early as the junior closes in on school history.

“It’s expected,” said Hart head coach Mary Ilian. “She’s a talented and smart player. We look forward to seeing more record-breaking moments from her this year.”

Maiah Jiz also played well, knocking down eight kills. Setter Morgan Dumlao finished the night with 29 assists.

“The team is coming together well,” said Ilian. “We have challenging preseason teams and so it allows us to really put in some work.”

The Indians will have one more non-league game before heading into Foothill League action against Saugus next week.

Hart will have their first road test when the team heads to Granada Hills Charter on Tuesday. The Indians and Highlanders are slated to start at 5 p.m.