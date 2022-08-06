Rick Barker | A Point of Comparison

Mr. Thomas Oatway, as is his standard operating procedure, loves to quote and misquote people WAY out of context, and he also fails to make any comparisons when it comes to judging our elected representatives.

Mr. Oatway (letters, July 26) seems rather upset, not to mention uninformed, that 121 Republican members of the House voted to object to the vote count in Arizona and 138 Republican House members voted to object to the vote count in Pennsylvania. Matching up with this were six Republican U.S. senators objecting to the vote count in Arizona and seven objecting to the count in Pennsylvania.

For a comparison: In 2017, House Democrats objected to votes from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Michigan and Wyoming, adding up to nine states!

This is called “politics,” Mr. Oatway, and it is practiced on both sides of the aisle depending on which side’s ox is being gored.

I totally understand that your political views will seldom, if ever, align with mine or Rep. Mike Garcia’s, but that’s one of the many great things about this marvelous country: You can vote for or against whoever the hell you want to and you can go on sites like (signalscv.com) and freely express your “opinions.”

And need I point out that the people in this district have freely chosen to elect our present representative, Congressman Mike Garcia, over your chosen candidate Christy Smith every single time since they both faced off to fill the seat of disgraced and resigned Democrat Katie Hill, and they are about to do it once again in November.

Rick Barker

Valencia