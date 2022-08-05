Santa Clarita store manager receives CVS award

News release

Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health. The annual Paragon Awards recognize the best of the best among CVS Health’s colleagues and are among the highest honors awarded by the company.

Not only does Bell lead his CVS Pharmacy team in talent development and growing sales, but he also worked to become a licensed pharmacy technician, having recently completed his training.

A resident of Saugus, Bell is a single father whose dedication and commitment shines well outside his role as store manager, CVS officials said in a prepared statement. Bell is a volunteer for his son’s youth soccer team and works to build and donate bicycles for children in underprivileged communities with the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

“Anthony is extremely passionate and truly cares about the customer experience in his store,” said Sneha Patel, district leader at CVS Pharmacy. “He has created an atmosphere of positivity by leading by example and always engages and inspires his team to do more.”

Every year, CVS Health honors Paragon Award winners from its thousands of store managers, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and pharmacy benefits management employees. The winners were nominated by their supervisors and eventually voted on by CVS Health’s senior leaders. The 2022 Retail Paragon Award winners were recognized and celebrated during CVS Pharmacy’s annual Retail Leadership Experience in Orlando on Aug. 3.