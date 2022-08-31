Week three football preview 

There were plenty of lopsided games in week two with a handful of tough losses by local teams.

The majority of Santa Clarita Valley teams are putting together strong preseasons with just a pair of games left before league play begins.

West Ranch hosts Antelope Valley

The Wildcats are averaging 55 points for and 20.5 points against them so far this season. The team is rolling and will host a struggling Antelope Valley team on Thursday.

The Antelopes are coming off a home beat-down from Golden Valley and will have their fair share of challenges against West Ranch.

Quarterback Ryan Staub has played exceptionally so far, showcasing the talent of a future PAC-12 quarterback. The team is loaded at just about every position, including the secondary, where the team has registered a pick-six in each of its first two games. The Wildcats will look to stay sharp in their week three matchup.

West Ranch will host the Antelopes Thursday at 7 p.m. at Valencia



Saugus heads west to Camarillo

The Centurions are coming off an absolute steamrolling of Moorpark, 41-13. Saugus will be back on the road to face the Camarillo Scorpions. Camarillo is coming off a lopsided loss to Rio Mesa, the team Saugus edged in week one. The Scorpions also had a big win over Hart in week one.

Senior TJ Cataldi has been a standout at quarterback for the Centurions. The team has had a strong line, running game and receiving corps but just needed the right signal caller to complete yet another balanced Saugus offense.

The Centurions are yet to give up more than two scores in a game and that’s not likely to change in week three. The Scorpions are capable of finding the end zone but should have their toughest time doing so against Saugus.

Saugus heads to Camarillo Friday at 7 p.m.



Golden Valley takes on Quartz Hill

The Grizzlies (1-1) got back on track with a road smackdown of Antelope Valley (0-2). The team was properly hydrated and didn’t suffer from dozens of cramps again. Golden Valley also returned head coach Dan Kelley, who missed his first-ever game of football in week one after dealing with COVID-19.

A healthy Grizzly coach and team will now head up to Quartz Hill (0-2) to take on the Royals. Quartz Hill is coming off a pounding from Valencia so a big win here would be great for the Grizzlies, who will be looking for their first-ever win against the Vikings later this season.

Golden Valley wide-out Ajani Smith could be poised for a big night. The Royals gave up 126 yards receiving and two scores on seven catches to Valencia’s Brandon Boateng.

The Grizzlies will head out for the last road game outside of the SCV Friday at 7 p.m.

Valencia gets another big road test in Notre Dame

The Vikings (1-1) got a much-needed win over Quartz Hill (0-2) last week but the victory is already a little blur in their rear-view mirror.

Valencia will have yet another tough preseason road test against the Notre Dame Knights (2-0).

Notre Dame has posted some impressive scores with big wins over Crespi and Birmingham. The Knights’ defense is coming off an unbelievable game with two picks, two sacks, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

As previously mentioned, quarterback Trey Erickson has a top target at receiver in Boateng. The two along with receiver Dylan Kelly and running back Daniel Hernandez will likely all need to be clicking for Valencia to come out with another big win.

Junior linebacker Reid Farrell earned the team’s first sack of the year against Quartz Hill and could create some major problems for the Notre Dame offense and quarterback Wyatt Becker. Becker currently has five TDs while throwing .667%. The sophomore quarterback has quickly made a name for himself and has already picked up some Division 1 offers

Valencia heads to Sherman Oaks to face the Knights Friday at 7 p.m.



Canyon heads to Harvard-Westlake

The Cowboys (2-0) are off to a stellar start and will have an opponent still looking for their first win in week three.

Canyon’s 4-2-5 defense has created issues for opposing offenses so far this season, but the team hasn’t faced a team as pass-heavy as the Wolverines (0-2).

The Cowboys still haven’t had to throw much but have found success in power running the football. Ganinsten Turner is coming off a 144-yard rushing night and has been a more than reliable running back for Canyon

Canyon’s Ganisten Turner runs through defenders in the first quarter of a non-league game between the Cowboys and the Hueneme Vikings at the Canyon High School football field on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Quarterback Diego Ulijich may finally have to throw the ball more than eight times in one night but the junior has looked sharp so far.

Canyon heads down to Studio City to face Harvard-Westlake on Friday at 7 p.m.



Hart looking for first win against Fillmore

The Indians (0-2) have had a less than favorable start to their season. Hart is looking to turn things around in their first home game of the year, in which the team will host Fillmore (1-1).

Hart hasn’t started 0-3 in decades and will have a solid chance at their first victory against the Flashes.

Indians receiver Shawn Irwin has been torching defenses in his first two games. The junior has already racked up 20 catches for 332 yards and a score this season.

The defense improved in week two after holding Oxnard to 21 points but will need just a little more to get that first win.

Hart got two road games out of the way early and now won’t have to leave the SCV for the rest of the season.

Hart returns home to host Fillmore Friday at 7 p.m. at COC.

Castaic returns home to face Burbank

The Coyotes (0-2) showed a ton of improvement in week two. The team was dropped 41-20 by the home Royal Highlanders (2-0).

Backup running back Jacob Pimental took on the starting job with force, scoring three TDs in his first start. Pimental will get the start again as the team will be out running back Manny Ortiz for another couple weeks.

Castaic will return home to host Burbank, another run-heavy team with a quarterback also coming off a three-touchdown game. An athletic running quarterback killed Castaic in week one but the Coyotes should be ready this time.

The Coyotes host Burbank Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia.



SCCS hosts Hillcrest Christian

The Cardinals (0-1) were up 18-6 before a huge 31-6 run from the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (1-0) stunned Santa Clarita Christian.

The home team still had a lot of great things to take away in their season opener. Head coach Austin Fry was proud of just about every area of his SCCS team.

The Cardinals will remain home to host Hillcrest Christian in the visiting team’s season opener.

Quarterback Cayden Rappleye and his receivers Carter Aispuro and Eli Duhm are coming off big games for SCCS. The three will look to lead the charge and snag the program’s first win in four years.

The Cardinals return to Canyon to host Hillcrest Saturday at 5:30 p.m.