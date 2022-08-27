West Ranch shuts out Buena on the road, 49-0

The West Ranch Wildcats (2-0) showed that their offensive explosion in their opening game last week was no fluke, shutting out Buena (0-2) on the road Friday, 49-0.

“Right now, we’re firing on all cylinders. We just got to clean up a couple mistakes,” West Ranch head coach Chris Varner told The Signal in a phone interview. “We had some drops, missed blocks and things like that, but just really, really pleased.”

West Ranch senior Ryan Staub was a menace under center once again, totaling five touchdowns. But Varner was more impressed with his defense getting the shutout after giving up 41 points in last week’s win over St. Francis. He said that he wasn’t expecting a shutout, but that it was nice to see at the end.

Varner also liked that his defense ran an interception back for a touchdown for the second time in two games. This one came from senior Tyler Jones after senior Connor Reyes did so last week.

“For [a defense] to be able to score, it’s always a good thing,” Varner said.

Varner pointed out seniors Chaz Hilst, Luke DePerno and Will Seidel as the standouts on offense. Seidel picked up a touchdown, giving him three on the year.

West Ranch returns home next week for a matchup with Antelope Valley.